20.11.2020 General News

Majority Of PWDs Couldn't Access Gov't COVID-19 Support - GFDO

Majority Of PWDs Couldn't Access Gov't COVID-19 Support - GFDO
A research conducted by the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFDO) reveals that majority of its members could not access the various government relief packages during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Christopher Agbega, COVID-19 Project Officer of GFDO, who made this known, said only seven per cent of people with various forms of disability were able to benefit from the government's assistance programme, during the pandemic.

He attributed this to lack of information on the various assistance programmes and that their conditions were not taken into account in the formulation of COVID-19 response policies and programmes.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi after a meeting to discuss the research report, he said the coronavirus had affected the business and socio-economic lives of PWDs.

Mr Agbega said the research indicated that about 87 per cent of PWDs had lost their businesses or jobs as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic.

He said the general living conditions of PWDs were affected and stressed the need for immediate support to enable them to live a normal life.

Mr Agbega also stressed the need for all key stakeholders to involve PWDs in all decisions, which affected them, to enable them make meaningful contributions to ensure successful implementation and positive impact.

Mr Kwame Mensah, Programmes Manager of GFDO, appealed to Ghanaians to show much concern with disability issues since anybody could become a victim at any point in time.

---GNA

