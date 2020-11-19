ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Jj Rawlings Confirmed Dead...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.11.2020 Social News

Election 2020: We’re Ready – Soldiers

Election 2020: We’re Ready – Soldiers
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, has assured Ghanaians of the military’s preparedness to ensure security in the country.

The Army Commander said his men are poised to protect Ghanaians from internal and external threats before, during and after the elections slated for 7 December 2020.

Major General Peprah gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, 18 November 2020.

“The Ghana Armed Forces is poised to support the security agencies in dealing with any form of threat and anything that will disturb the peace of the country and we’ve gotten ourselves ready for that but we believe and have assurance from various stakeholders that every effort will be made to project peace and we are encouraging them to do that,” he told the Asantehene.

For his part, the Asantehene commended the army for their resolve to maintain the security and peace Ghana has been enjoying for decades.

---classfm

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
My Eyes Are Bulging, I’m Going Blind, I Need Help – Church Singer Sexually Abused By Prophet Appeals
19.11.2020 | News
Replace Amidu Quickly – Agyemang-Duah To Akufo-Addo
19.11.2020 | News
Bediatuo, Ken Ofori Atta Must Mute Themselves To Prevent Amidu From Exposing More — Boamah Darko
19.11.2020 | News
No Ghc28.8m Stolen – MASLOC Boss
19.11.2020 | News
Bill Asamoah, Kwaku Manu Were Not Truthful — Lilwin's PRO
19.11.2020 | News
Fire Destroy Parts of Sakumono School Complex
19.11.2020 | News
Rawlings Office Reports Fake Kimathi Rawlings Twitter Account
19.11.2020 | News
Gyampo Disappointed In Martin Amidu's Resignation As Special Prosecutor
19.11.2020 | News
Arm Yourself With Condoms In Case Of Urgent Situations — Aids Commission
19.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

NLA Boss Sues Multimedia Group For Ghc10million Over Lottery...
51 minutes ago

Journalists Angry Over Missing Names In Special Voting List
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line