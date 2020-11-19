MCC, EPA Hold Round Table With Stakeholders On Waste Management

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), on today held a round table conversation with stakeholders on the Waste Management Sector of the Republic of Liberia.

The conversation is highly focused on identifying investment opportunities in the Waste Management Sector and establishing a Multi-stakeholders Waste Management Resource Recovery Platform.

Meanwhile, the conversation, held in the hospitable City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, saw the influx of stakeholders and nationalist professionals from various entities including the Monrovia City Corporation, Environmental Protection Agency, United Nations Development Programme, amongst others.

This is a two-day meeting that brings together technical consultations of those various entities in an effort to enhance the Waste Management of the Municipal City of Monrovia.

During the round table discussion, Mr. Moses Massah, Programme Specialist to the United Nations Development Programme in Liberia, expressed satisfaction in working with participating members in ensuring the smooth participation of private sector in waste management practices is accelerated.

“UNDP is happy to be part of efforts to forge collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the waste value chain, through a Multi-stakeholders Waste Management Recovery Platform”, says Mr. Massah.

“The platform, we hope, will co-develop ideas on how Results-based Financing models and waste resource innovation challenge for sustainable waste management can accelerate private sector participation in recycling, composting and other sustainable waste management practices”, he added.

The discussions were devoted to the issue of Waste Management Resource Recovery. At the end of the meeting, stakeholders concentrated on a resolution that should guide Monrovia’s strategy for solid waste management.

About the author: Alpha G. Gray is the Public Relations Officer of the Monrovia City Corporation, Republic of Liberia. He serves as the Official Spokesman for the City Government of Monrovia.