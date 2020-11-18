If Akufo-Addo Appoints Me To Replace Amidu, I'll Thank Him But Not Interested – Emile Short Reveals

A former Commissioner for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short says he is currently enjoying his retirement.

He said he will turn down any offer from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to occupy the position of Special Prosecutor.

The position of Ghana's Special Prosecutor has become vacant following the resignation of Mr Martin Amidu on Monday, 16 November 2020.

Some Ghanaians are already wondering who the President will choose to occupy that high office.

Speaking on State of the Nation with Blessed Sogah on Class91.3FM on Wednesday, 18 November 2020, Mr Short said he is not interested in the position.

He stated: “Nobody knows the outcome of the elections, so, my guess is that the president will appoint someone to replace him [Martin Amidu] before the 7th of December.”

On whether he would accept to become the Special Prosecutor if offered the role, the former CHRAJ Commissioner said: “I would thank the President for the offer but point out to him that I’ve retired, I’ve passed the retirement age to serve in public office and I’m presently enjoying my retirement and I have no intention of going back to public service.”

Touching on allegations from the Office of the President that the buildings allocated to the OSP were all rejected by Mr Amidu, with the reason for the last rejection being on the basis that it had not been inaugurated and also that the keys had been sent to him in an envelope, Mr Short noted that those accusations have raised questions, which the former SP must answer.

“I find that the Office of the President’s letter has raised questions that Mr Amidu ought to answer, as to his conduct in refusing to accept the accommodation allocated to him," he said.

Mr Short also implored the former SP to react to the accusation concerning his seconded staff.

“Now, the use of seconded staff is not unusual in the public service. When CHRAJ was established, we also used seconded staff for our investigations. We used former police officers and other public officers, who were seconded to our office and once employees are seconded to your office, you have total control over them.

"Now, if he claims that some of these employees were compromised, he doesn’t explain how they were compromised, he said that, therefore, the investigations were not being done the way he wanted them to be done. So I think there are a lot of questions which Amidu has to answer in light of the response issued by the office of the President,” Mr Short added.

Mr Amidu resigned citing presidential interference in the discharge of his duties in relations to the Agyapa deal as the reason for his action.

