I Never Asked Martin Amidu To Shelve Agyapa Report – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says claims that he asked the now resigned Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to shelve the controversial Agyapa Royalties agreement report are untrue.

Among other things for which Mr. Amidu resigned, he cited interference by the government conducting a corruption risk assessment on the controversial Agyapa Mineral Royalties deal.

He said the reaction he received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinced him beyond any reasonable doubt that he was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption insisting that his position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable.

But a statement from the Presidency on Tuesday evening to respond to Martin Amidu’s resignation letter said the former prosecutor was at no point in his meeting with the president asked to halt his inquiries into the deal to enable the President to “handle the matter” as alleged.

“At no point did the President ask you to shelve the report, so he could “handle the matter”. It is difficult to see in what way and in what context the President would seek to “handle the matter” when the matter was already public knowledge and had led to the Ministry of Finance suspending action on the Agyapa transaction in anticipation of your report”, the President said.

---citinewsroom