ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.11.2020 Social News

PHOTOS: Mahama, NDC Visit Family Of Rawlings

PHOTOS: Mahama, NDC Visit Family Of Rawlings
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by former President John Dramani Mahama this afternoon called on the family of the late President Jerry John Rawlings at his Ridge residence in Accra.

1113202073609-1j041p5ccw-john-mahama-calls-on-late-rawlings-family-5.jpeg

1113202073609-qulwoba442-john-mahama-calls-on-late-rawlings-family-1.jpeg

Accompanied by the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and a former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, the NDC leader expressed the condolences of the party to H.E. Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, and immediate family.

The visit to the Rawlings' residence followed a meeting of the NDC Political Committee on Friday morning.

1113202073610-nsjum8x432-john-mahama-calls-on-late-rawlings-family-14.jpeg

1113202073610-ptkwn0a442-john-mahama-calls-on-late-rawlings-family-12.jpeg

1113202073610-l5gsk8v331-john-mahama-calls-on-late-rawlings-family-7.jpeg

The party had earlier, on Thursday, announced the suspension of its campaign activities across the country when the news of the passing of the NDC founder broke.

Other members of the delegation were Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muntaka, NDC 2020 Campaign Manager, Professor Joshua Alabi and other national officers and MPs.

1113202073611-i4dp266gfa-john-mahama-calls-on-late-rawlings-family-2.jpeg

1113202073610-l5gsk8v331-john-mahama-calls-on-late-rawlings-family-7.jpeg

1113202073611-23041r5ddx-john-mahama-calls-on-late-rawlings-family-4.jpeg

1113202073611-1h830n4aau-john-mahama-calls-on-late-rawlings-family-9.jpeg

1113202073612-m6htl8w331-john-mahama-calls-on-late-rawlings-family-13.jpeg

1113202073612-vaqdtgfssn-john-mahama-calls-on-late-rawlings-family-6.jpeg

The NDC has meanwhile opened a book of condolence for the party's founder and former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

1113202073612-m6htl8w331-john-mahama-calls-on-late-rawlings-family-13.jpeg

---citinewsroom

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Rawlings' Death: Flags Fly Half-Mast In Hohoe And Ho
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings Instituted Religious Freedoms – GPCC
13.11.2020 | News
VIDEO: Don't Bury Me Where Mills, Amissah Arthur Were Buried — Rawlings Told Osofo Kyiri Abosom As He Reveals
13.11.2020 | News
2,383 Candidates Results Cancelled Over Exam Malpractices
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: Duncan-Williams To Hold Memorial, Prayer Service On Monday
13.11.2020 | News
[Full text] Duncan-Williams Pays Tribute To Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
Obuasi Municipal Assembly Supports Physically Challenged
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: ‘We Had Our Differences But I Admired Him’ – Victor Smith
13.11.2020 | News
Koforidua Residents In Shock Over Death Of Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Rawlings’ Death: Mahama Leads NDC To Console Konadu
1 hour ago

Rawlings Had 'Deep Regrets'; Focus On His Good Side, Extend ...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line