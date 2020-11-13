ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.11.2020 Headlines

Rawlings' Death: I’m Extremely Disturbed, Saddened – Akufo-Addo

Rawlings' Death: I’m Extremely Disturbed, Saddened – Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness over the death of ex-president Jerry John Rawlings whom he described as a man with great energy and dynamism.

He said news of President Rawlings’ passing has left him extremely disturbed and saddened.

President Akufo-Addo was addressing the Rawlings family at the Jubilee House on Thursday after they visited to officially inform him about his death.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he was yet to fully assimilate the unfortunate information.

“I was given this information this morning when I arrived at the office. I find it hard up to now to really assimilate this information. This is a man with great vitality, dynamism and energy,” he said.

“He and I had a tempestuous relationship…I believe that we came to see value in each other by the end. I am extremely disturbed and saddened by his passage,” Akufo-Addo added.

Akufo-Addo indicated that the state will collaborate with the family to decide on the date for the funeral and other related arrangements.

He said the state will do all it can to ensure that President Rawlings is given a befitting burial especially because of his contributions to the country’s history.

He said one of the major ways the state can express its gratitude to Rawlings is in the way it organizes Rawlings’ funeral.

“He is not an ordinary Ghanaian. He as the first president of the fourth republic. We will be in touch with the family for us to agree on how to proceed. The time for funeral and all those things have to be agreed upon. With that, the state has to pull up all the stops and make sure that he is given a most befitting and dignified exit. I am determined to do that,” he said.

“His contribution to this country’s history is therefore all to see and at the end, he’s had to leave. A grateful nation should its appreciation of him in the manner in which it organizes his send-off,” Akufo-Addo added.

---citinewsroom

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Akufo-Addo Shares Fond Memories Of Rawlings
13.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: NDC MPs Suspend Campaign Activities
13.11.2020 | News
Gandawi Chiefs Pay Historic Visit To Akufo-Addo At Jubilee House
12.11.2020 | News
We've Lost A Colossus, Fighter — Bawumia Mourns Rawlings
12.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: We Need Privacy At This Difficult Moment — Zenator Rawlings Break Silence
12.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Confirms Rawlings Death Today
12.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Suspend Campaigns
12.11.2020 | News
Togbe Afede Floored Today, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi Is New National House Of Chiefs President
12.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: Gov't Declares 7days Of National Mourning
12.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Rawlings' Death: He'll Be Remembered As Legendary Revolution...
2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Shares Fond Memories Of Rawlings
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line