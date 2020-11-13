Rawlings' Death: I’m Extremely Disturbed, Saddened – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness over the death of ex-president Jerry John Rawlings whom he described as a man with great energy and dynamism.

He said news of President Rawlings’ passing has left him extremely disturbed and saddened.

President Akufo-Addo was addressing the Rawlings family at the Jubilee House on Thursday after they visited to officially inform him about his death.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he was yet to fully assimilate the unfortunate information.

“I was given this information this morning when I arrived at the office. I find it hard up to now to really assimilate this information. This is a man with great vitality, dynamism and energy,” he said.

“He and I had a tempestuous relationship…I believe that we came to see value in each other by the end. I am extremely disturbed and saddened by his passage,” Akufo-Addo added.

Akufo-Addo indicated that the state will collaborate with the family to decide on the date for the funeral and other related arrangements.

He said the state will do all it can to ensure that President Rawlings is given a befitting burial especially because of his contributions to the country’s history.

He said one of the major ways the state can express its gratitude to Rawlings is in the way it organizes Rawlings’ funeral.

“He is not an ordinary Ghanaian. He as the first president of the fourth republic. We will be in touch with the family for us to agree on how to proceed. The time for funeral and all those things have to be agreed upon. With that, the state has to pull up all the stops and make sure that he is given a most befitting and dignified exit. I am determined to do that,” he said.

“His contribution to this country’s history is therefore all to see and at the end, he’s had to leave. A grateful nation should its appreciation of him in the manner in which it organizes his send-off,” Akufo-Addo added.

