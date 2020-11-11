ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.11.2020 Crime & Punishment

Pastor Allegedly Butchers Wife To Death

Pastor Allegedly Butchers Wife To Death
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Denkyira Wawase Police has detained an 80-year-old pastor who allegedly butchered his 90-year-old wife to death.

He suspect also attempted suicide at Wawase in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

The suspect, Kofi Prempeh, a pastor of the 12th Apostles church is currently helping the police in its investigations after he was discharged from the Twifo Praso Government Hospital for attempting to cut his throat after killing his wife.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast that at about 03:30 hours on Sunday, November 8, the police received a report that the deceased, Maame Tawiah has been butchered to death by the suspect.

The police PRO indicated that a team proceeded to the village and saw the deceased lying in a pool of blood with multiple cutlass wounds.

The body has been deposited at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital Morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, the case has been scheduled for the Magistrate's Court in Twifo Praso on Wednesday, November 2020, DSP Oppong said.

—GNA

More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Driver Jailed 15years For Defiling Wife's Niece
11.11.2020 | News
Three Sentenced For Stealing Cocoa Beans Worth Ghc72,100
11.11.2020 | News
Court Remands Suspected Robber Whose Penis Got Bitten Off By His Victim
10.11.2020 | News
Welder Jailed 20years For Defilement
10.11.2020 | News
Two Jailed 48months For Escaping From Police Custody
09.11.2020 | News
Zongo Coalition Gears Up For Anti-Robbery March 
07.11.2020 | News
Herbalist, Musician Face Court Over Money Doubling
07.11.2020 | News
Two 'Killers' Of Hotfm Finance Manager Fight For Bail
07.11.2020 | News
District Court Cages 23 Alleged Volta Secessionists
07.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

400,000 Day Students Benefited From Mahama’s Progressively F...
2 hours ago

COVID-19 Fight: Ghana Gets Extra $130 million From World Ban...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line