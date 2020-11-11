Pastor Allegedly Butchers Wife To Death

The Denkyira Wawase Police has detained an 80-year-old pastor who allegedly butchered his 90-year-old wife to death.

He suspect also attempted suicide at Wawase in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

The suspect, Kofi Prempeh, a pastor of the 12th Apostles church is currently helping the police in its investigations after he was discharged from the Twifo Praso Government Hospital for attempting to cut his throat after killing his wife.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast that at about 03:30 hours on Sunday, November 8, the police received a report that the deceased, Maame Tawiah has been butchered to death by the suspect.

The police PRO indicated that a team proceeded to the village and saw the deceased lying in a pool of blood with multiple cutlass wounds.

The body has been deposited at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital Morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, the case has been scheduled for the Magistrate's Court in Twifo Praso on Wednesday, November 2020, DSP Oppong said.

—GNA