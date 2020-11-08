UHAS To Build, Name Centre After Rev Fr Andrew Campell

The Governing Board and Management of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) want to construct a Centre of Excellence for Infectious Diseases, which would be named after Reverend Father Andrew Campbell.

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice-Chancellor of UHAS announced the intention of the University at its fifth Congregation on Friday in Ho.

Rev Fr Campbell, who arrived in Ghana from his home country, Dublin, Ireland in 1971, as a Catholic Missionary priest, now a citizen of Ghana, was awarded an honorary doctorate, for his selfless and compassionate fortitude to mankind and especially to lepers and the vulnerable in society.

A citation read, for your unflinching support and contribution to healthcare delivery in Ghana and your passion to the disadvantaged and especially street children, we the governing council and the management of UHAS confer on you this degree.

Prof Evelyn Korkor Ansah, Director of the Centre of Malaria Research of UHAS, who read the citation said the dedication of compassion for the poor and needy in the country in particular, has not gone unnoticed by the government, local and international organisations, which caught the eyes of the University too.

She said over the years, Fr Campbell has been entrusted with multiple appointments, has initiated countless charitable projects and has received numerous awards and honours in recognition of his service to the poor and needy, "we bestow on you an honorary doctorate."

She believed his persona, which is an institution, which we want our students to identify themselves with and emulate your example.

Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia announced governments resolve to support this project towards institutionalising Rev Fr Campbell, noted for persistence, which demystified leprosy (Hansen disease caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae, that affected the eye, nerves, skin, and the lining of the nose).

He said the passion of Fr Campbell to lepers in the country is unparalleled and thanked UHAS for giving hope to the vulnerable in their decision to eulogise him by naming him after the Centre.

Dr Bawumia said Fr Campbell is a great human being, simple and modest, I share in his attributes and is always there for the disadvantaged, poor and vulnerable.

Meanwhile, 786 students graduated in various programmes including the first cohort of UHAS doctors.

---GNA