ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.11.2020 Headlines

Akufo-Addo Congratulates Biden, Harris For Winning US Election 2020

Akufo-Addo Congratulates Biden, Harris For Winning US Election 2020
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo Saturday congratulated US president-elect Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, and his Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on their electoral victory.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend my warmest congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, Vice President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, on his decisive victory in the elections of November 3, 2020.

"I also congratulate Senator Kamala Harris on becoming the first woman Vice President-Elect of the United States," President Akufo-Addo wrote on on his official Twitter handle.

"It is my sincere hope that President-Elect Biden's tenure of office will be marked by the delivery of unity, security, progress and prosperity to all Americans," he wrote.

"I am hopeful that, over the course of his presidency, relations between Ghana and the United States of America will continue to grow from strength to strength, relations which have, over the years, been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, progress and prosperity," President Akufo-Addo said.

"God bless the American people, and best wishes for their country's continued success," he added.

—GNA

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Finance Minister, Deputy Must Recuse Themselves From Agyapa Deal — Franklin Cudjoe
07.11.2020 | News
Speaker Chase Out Fomena MP
07.11.2020 | News
Missing Police Officer Found Dead Near His Plot Of Land
07.11.2020 | News
Minority Kick Against ‘Duplicated’ $100m Traffic Management Deal
07.11.2020 | News
Don’t Sign ‘Obnoxious’ Plant Variety Protection Bill – Group To Akufo-Addo
06.11.2020 | News
Seized 436 ‘Pistols’ At Tema Port Were Gas Pistols — Police
06.11.2020 | News
Ghana’s COVID-19 Active Cases Hit 947
06.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Commissions 3G Voice And Data Site At Atwereboana
06.11.2020 | News
Bernard Avle Worried Over Attacks On Journalists, Media Houses
05.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Congratulates Biden, Harris For Winning US Electi...
1 hour ago

Kamala Harris feted by women, black activists and a chorus o...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line