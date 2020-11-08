Akufo-Addo Congratulates Biden, Harris For Winning US Election 2020

President Akufo-Addo Saturday congratulated US president-elect Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, and his Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on their electoral victory.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend my warmest congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, Vice President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, on his decisive victory in the elections of November 3, 2020.

"I also congratulate Senator Kamala Harris on becoming the first woman Vice President-Elect of the United States," President Akufo-Addo wrote on on his official Twitter handle.

"It is my sincere hope that President-Elect Biden's tenure of office will be marked by the delivery of unity, security, progress and prosperity to all Americans," he wrote.

"I am hopeful that, over the course of his presidency, relations between Ghana and the United States of America will continue to grow from strength to strength, relations which have, over the years, been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, progress and prosperity," President Akufo-Addo said.

"God bless the American people, and best wishes for their country's continued success," he added.

—GNA