ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
31.10.2020 Social News

E/R: Two Die In Motorbike Accident

E/R: Two Die In Motorbike Accident
Listen to article

Two motorbike riders have died in a fatal crash on Akyem Kotokuom to Akyem Chia road in Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred Saturday dawn.

According to the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, the local Police received information from residents that two motorbikes had collided head-on between Akyem Kotokuom to Akyem Chia road.

Police quickly proceeded to the accident scene and found the riders -Emmanuel Siaw,24 , and Incoom John, 22, both lying motionless in the middle of the road with head injuries and leg fracture.

They were confirmed dead when rushed to the hospital.

He said two pillion riders who were on the accident motorbikes each were severely injured and rushed to St. John’s clinic at Akyem Ofoase for treatment.

Bodies of the deceased persons have been conveyed and deposited in a private mortuary at New Abriem for preservation and autopsy.

---classfm

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Gov’t Is In Bed With NAM1 To Rob Us – Menzgold Customers As They Besiege Zylofon Media
W/R: Gas Shortage Hits Sekondi-Takoradi
A/R: Traders At Alabar Market Want Police Protection After Robbery Attack
I'm God; I Created my own Children - Quotation Mater Claims
47% Of Ghanaians Believe Ghana Is Moving In Right Direction — Report
Four Reportedly Killed In Robbery Attacks In Kumasi
A/R: Gunmen Attack Alabar Market, Two Killed
Kroll Ruling: Kwaku Azar Says High Court Drank From Poisoned Lake
Kumasi: One Killed, Two Sustain Gun Shot Injuries In Daylight Robbery At Alabar
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

I Felt Very Safe Under Mahama – Manasseh
2 hours ago

Gov’t Is In Bed With NAM1 To Rob Us – Menzgold Customers As ...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line