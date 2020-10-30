Liberian Minister Dies At Korle Bu

This portal is reliably informed that Liberia's Minister for Public Works, Mabutu Nyenpan, has died in Accra.

Information picked up by this portal indicate that he died at the Korle But Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana after battling massive stroke for about two months.

Sources have told DGN Online that the Liberian Minister had been undergoing treatment at the Korle Bu Hospital and passed away in the early hours of Thursday, October 29, 2020.

He is said to have been in a critical condition and placed on life support.

His death has been confirmed by senior officials of the President George Weah-led CDC Government.

Mr. Nyenpan, who until his death was a top official of the Liberian Government, was airlifted to Ghana.

He was an ex-Senator from Sinoe County, aged 54, and was appointed by President Weah in February 2018 and confirmed by the Senate on February 15, 2018 as Minister of Public Works.

He becomes the third Liberian politician in recent months to have died in Ghana.

A Liberian Representative, and a Senator have previously died in Ghana.

Sources have revealed that the Works Minister fell off on September 3, 2020 moments after a meeting with senior government officials at his office, and later went into coma.

Doctors at Liberia’s John F. Kennedy Medical Center accordingly managed to stabilize him after which he was flown to Ghana for further treatment.

Liberia’s poor healthcare system means a number of its Government officials have to constantly fly out for quality health service when they are ill.

Sources say the Minister was at the Korle Bu Hospital for about two months undergoing treatment, after doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center performed multiple procedures and surgery on him to reduce blood in the minister's brain.

After managing to drain the blood to a safe level and stabilize him, President George Manne Weah instructed Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah to make US$150,000 available to fly the minister for further treatment, according to reports.

