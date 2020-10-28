Two Grabbed Over Odododiodoo Bloody Clash

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two persons who were involved in the violent clash that occurred in the Odododiodoo constituency last Sunday.

The two according to the police were part of those who were seen pelting stones and bottles in videos that went viral on social media.

Addressing the press, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge indicated that the gentleman captured firing shots in the videos has been invited by the police through his lawyer.

“The two were involved. We were identifying some people as we watch the videos that are being circulated. The two were also part of the violence that took place,” she said.

Supporters of the NPP and the NDC were engaged in a bloody clash that left supporters of both parties injured.

The clash occurred in the course of a health walk by the NDC in the constituency.

There was a misunderstanding between a group of young men at an area known as Blue Gate which resulted in the throwing of stones and bottles.

