50-Year-Old Dumpsite Evacuated In Cape Coast

Residents of Kwesiprah near the University of Cape Coast in the Cape Coast North Municipality of Central Region were in a jubilant mood when the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) evacuated their 50-year-old dumpsite.

The exercise which forms part of an ongoing nationwide evacuation exercise by MSWR to rid the country of aged dumpsites is in line with the President’s vision of the Clean Ghana Agenda aimed at making Ghana the cleanest country in Africa.

According to the residents, the area gets flooded whenever it rains and also produces a strange stench during the rainy season.

The dumpsites evacuated in the Central Region includes; Kwesiprah, Amamoma, Akotokyir, and many other places in the Cape Coast municipality.

Speaking to journalists during the evacuation, the Assemblyman for the Old Site Apewosika Electoral Area, Mr. Francis Mensah Egyiri said residents always complain of frequent disease outbreak such as malaria and cholera.

He added that whenever it rains, the refuse flows into the gutter causing floods in the area so the evacuation will ease their plight.

“We are happy to see the evacuation of the dumpsites because it will stop the floods and outbreak of cholera in the area,” he stated.

The Assemblyman appealed to the Cape Coast North assembly and Zoomlion Ghana Limited to provide enough refuse containers and embark on a frequent collection of the refuse.

Mr. Egyiri stated that “What we are going to do is to intensify the education on how to package the refuse well before disposing of them,” he stated.