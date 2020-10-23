Police Comb For Armed Robbers In Ashanti Region

Listen to article

Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kwasi Mensah Duku has said the regional police has begun investigations into the recent armed robbery attacks in the region and will soon apprehend the suspects.

He told the media this on Friday, 23 October 2020 in Kumasi.

COP Mensah Duku noted that the Regional Police has enough evidence against the culprits and assured the general public that it will soon take action against them.

“We have taken a very serious view about what is happening and we’ve gone far and hopefully, I believe that in the next couple of weeks ahead of us, we’ll be able to get those who have been committing those crimes in Kumasi. We have enough evidence against some suspects but you know I cannot disclose their identity now, but I just want to assure you that we’re very strong and firm on the ground, and very soon, you’ll hear from us,” COP Mensah Duku stated.

For his part, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah urged residents to exercise patience when they volunteer information to the Police to enable them to do their work.

Mr Osei-Mensah said: “They should get the basis for which they can do the arrest and some of them can take some time, some can take weeks, some can take days, others will take months etc. So when you give the information, give them time to work on it and also keep quiet on whatever information you’ve given out."

He further assured residents of the region of their security and safety ahead, during and after the elections.

“Everybody within the region should be reassured that their safety and security will be intact before, during and after the elections and even up to the end of the year for us to enjoy a very peaceful Christmas and new year”.

He further cautioned miscreants against disturbing the peace of the region.

“We’re sending a word of caution also to all those who don’t like peace or not like us to have peace. The way the security agencies have conducted themselves up to date, I’m very proud of them. I’ve said several times, I’m the luckiest regional minister in the whole country because I have very competent, professional security personnel who are always ready to work and deliver, and deliver successfully,” he said.

The comments of the minister and police come after a male student was robbed of GHS5,000 at Atinka Junction in Ahodwo in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The incident, which occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, 21 October 2020, follows the robbery and shooting of a Chinese man close to the same place within the metropolis.

The robbers were alleged to have bolted with the money on a motorbike.

Narrating the incident to Class91.3FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah, the mobile money vendor, whose shop the victim had visited to transact business before the robbery occurred, noted that: “So, we were here this afternoon, a while ago, a guy approached us; because of what happened yesterday [shooting and robbing of a Chinese man], we couldn’t allow the person to stand beside us.

“So, we told the person to go far a bit. He said he was from the bank, Fidelity bank, and that he’s coming to withdraw money, so, he was with a polybag. We didn’t know what was in it, so, he said he was waiting for somebody to send the money so that he withdraws the money from me. So, he was there waiting, there was a motorbike rider that passed by him and went to turn round and took the money and left. According to the guy, the guy said GHS5,000.”

The armed robbers were said to be in green trousers similar to army colours, and were seated on a motorbike that headed in the direction of Kaase road.

The residents of the area have expressed disappointment with the police with regard to the security situation in the area, especially after Tuesday’s incident involving the Chinese man.

“We’re very disappointed with the police. After the incident, they were here, they just rushed here and we were pleading with them to either send a patrol team or mount a police checkpoint. But all they said was that they cannot come and mount a checkpoint just because of us. We were very disappointed.”

The Adiebeba police command has commenced investigations into the matter.

The incident involving the Chinese man took place at Ahodwo in the Kumasi Metropolis as the victim went to purchase recharge card from a vendor.

The four unmasked attackers rode on two motorbikes to commit the crime.

Narrating the incident to Elisha Adarkwah, the card vendor explained that he only realised the men were four and on two separate motorbikes after they shot the Chinese man and sped off.

He said: “I came this morning and opened my shop.

“I saw Chinese men, they parked at the other side, so, they crossed the road to come and buy Vodafone credit from me.

“So, when they came, he told me that he’s buying GHS100, so, I took the credit and I was about to give it to him and he had this small bag under his armpit.

“I saw a certain man at the back, he took the bag from the Chinese man's armpit, when the Chinese turned to look at the person who did that, the man shot him."

A nephew of the victim, however, indicated that the bag, which the robbers made away with, did not contain any money except documents.

The victim has since been taken to the hospital but is said to be in critical condition.

