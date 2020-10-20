2020 Balloting: NPP Picks Number 1, NDC 2 Positions LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has picked the number 1 position on the presidential ballot paper for election 2020. The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) picked the second position on the Presidential ballot sheet. This was after the Electoral Commission conducted the balloting for the position of Presidential candidates today Tuesday October 20. The rest are: 3. GUM 4. CPP 5. GFP 6. GCPP 7. APC 8. LPG 9. PNC 10. PPP 11. NDP 12. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker (Independent Candidate)
2020 Balloting: NPP Picks Number 1, NDC 2 Positions
The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has picked the number 1 position on the presidential ballot paper for election 2020.
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) picked the second position on the Presidential ballot sheet.
This was after the Electoral Commission conducted the balloting for the position of Presidential candidates today Tuesday October 20.
The rest are:
3. GUM
4. CPP
5. GFP
6. GCPP
7. APC
8. LPG
9. PNC
10. PPP
11. NDP
12. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker (Independent Candidate)