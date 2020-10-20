2020 Balloting: NPP Picks Number 1, NDC 2 Positions

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has picked the number 1 position on the presidential ballot paper for election 2020.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) picked the second position on the Presidential ballot sheet.

This was after the Electoral Commission conducted the balloting for the position of Presidential candidates today Tuesday October 20.

The rest are:

3. GUM

4. CPP

5. GFP

6. GCPP

7. APC

8. LPG

9. PNC

10. PPP

11. NDP

12. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker (Independent Candidate)