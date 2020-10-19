ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.10.2020 Social News

NLC Secures Injunction Against Strike By Universities’ Senior Staff

NLC Secures Injunction Against Strike By Universities’ Senior Staff
Listen to article

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has gone to secure an injunction to stop the strike by the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana.

The restraining order sighted by Citi News said the Senior Staff Association are “restrained from embarking on its intended strike” for the next 10 days.

The court also directed the association to appear before the commission on October 28 per earlier directives.

The NLC earlier indicated that it had not been notified of the strike action.

The Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, earlier spoke to Citi News acknowledging the concerns of the staff but said negotiations ought to continue without any strike.

Members of the Universities of Ghana Senior Staff Association begun the strike on the morning of October 19 in protest of the government's failure to address what they describe as pertinent labour issues.

Addressing the media in Accra last week Friday, the National Chairman of the Association, Abdul-Majeed Yussif, said the government had shown bad faith in ongoing negotiations concerning their condition of service.

The association noted the migration of the payroll of public universities onto the Controller and Accountant General's payroll system as one of its concerns.

It wants the same special dispensation that the security service gets.

The association also complained of “unfavourable policies responsible for the deteriorating conditions of its members.”

It noted the lack of study leave with pay, medical care for staff and families among others.

“All attempts by the national leadership to get the government to address the above state concerns have proved futile,” Mr. Yussif said.

---citinewsroom

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Lawyer Wants Independent Probe Into 'Killer' Womba's Death
Farmer Granted Bail After Threatening To Harm Father
Apostle Adjei Not Been Reporting To Police — Prosecutor Tells Court
Man Shot Dead In Robbery Attack In Kumasi
Womba's Mother Weeps Over His Death, Suspects Food Poisoning
Chiefs Should Not Surrender The Development Of Their Communities To Politicians – Torgbui Korbadzi III
Kingdom FM Gets Results As Work Begins On Atomic Flyover Road [Photos+ Video]
NAGRAT Vex Over Delayed Lump Sum Arrears For Pensioners
NIA Officer Wasn’t Killed At Our Meeting – Peace Council
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

My Gov't Will Give Okada Operators Motorcycles On Credit – M...
1 hour ago

NDC PC For Agona West Charged With Abetment To Commit Murder
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line