19.10.2020 Social News

E/R: Obo Kwahu Farmers Fight Sale Of Their Farmlands For Zoo

1 HOUR AGO

Farmers of Kwahu Obo in the Kwahu south district in the Eastern region are accusing the Obohene of selling their farmlands to the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Bryan Acheampong for the construction of a zoo.

“We won’t look on for someone to sell our lands like that. It is the land we cultivate for our living. We won’t allow them to treat us like that. This is our life,” some of the aggrieved farmers told Starr News.

The Obohone has however denied the allegations, but the protestors are questioning the presence of security personnel on the lands.

His spokesperson Dr Okra Daadu said the claims against the chief is false.

“The farmers are being unfair to traditional authorities. Their claims are not true and they need patience to understand what is happening”.

Listen to the rep for the Obohene Nana Dr. Okra Daadu 3rd Obo Dgyasehene:

---starrfm

