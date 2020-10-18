ModernGhanalogo

18.10.2020

We've Not Arrested NDC PC For Agona West — Police

The Central Regional Police Command is urging the general public to ignore reports of the arrest of the opposition National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah.

News making rounds suggest that the parliamentary candidate was picked up over his alleged involvement in a plot to kill the incumbent Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong, the information is false and should not be given any attention.

In another development, Irene Oppong said some four persons have been picked by the Swedru Divisional patrol team based on intelligence gathered about the suspicious movement of some heavily-built men at a hotel in Swedru.

After a search in their rooms, the police team discovered amongst other things, a knife and a cutlass.

The suspects, Saddick Abubakar, Gordon Kunya, Isaac Addea and Dauda Fatua, have been detained and exhibits retained for further action, according to the police Below is the police statement on the issue

Swedru Divisional patrol team arrested and brought to the station suspects Saddick Abubakar, Gordon Kunya, Isaac Addea and Dauda Fatua with a report today 17/10/2020 at 10: 15 pm based on intelligence gathered, that some heavily built men (machomen) whose movement looks suspicious were lodging in a Hotel at Swedru.

The team proceeded to the hotel and met the suspect lodging in rooms 8 and 9.

Their rooms were searched and a knife was found on Dauda Fatau, a cutlass was also found in room 8 being occupied by Isaac Addea and Fatau Dauda.

A searched was also conducted in room 9, occupied by Gordon Kunya and Saddick Abubakar and a lighter and two packets of Razzler were also found in the room.

Two bank opened cheque in the sum of GH5000.00 each were also found on Dauda Fatau and Gordon Kunya.

Meanwhile, suspects detained and exhibits retained for further action.

— citinewsroom

