JB 'Killer’ Sexy DonDon Goes Berserk, Disrupts Court Proceedings

There was drama at the Accra High Court Friday when Daniel Asiedu, the man accused of killing the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa-North in 2016, Mr J.B. Danquah-Adu, went ‘berserk’.

Asiedu who is on trial for murder caused a stir in the courtroom after the presiding judge refused to allow him to speak.

He banged the seat he was sitting on, and shouted that he had to speak because “there is so much corruption in the system.”

Graphic Online's Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson who was in the courtroom reported that Asiedu added that if the court does not allow him to speak, he would not allow the other cases before the court to proceed.

Prison officers who brought Asiedu to court warned him to restrain himself and not to disturb the court proceedings. He became quiet afterwards but would intermittently give out a loud sigh, murmuring in the process.

“Mmmmmm, mmmmmmmm, “he sighed out loud, Ebo Hawkson reported.

Asiedu outbursts

Asiedu is known for his utterances and outbursts in court, including mentioning of the names of people who he says allegedly hired him to kill the MP.

Whenever the presiding judge , Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, gives him an opportunity to speak, he goes into a frenzy, making allegations and complaining about his condition in remand at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

He has also confessed to the crime on many occasions and also complained about death threats.

Talk to your lawyer

During Friday’s proceedings [October 16, 2020], the presiding judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, had directed the prosecution to make disclosures of all the documents it intends to rely on for the trial available to the court and also serve the accused persons and their lawyers.

She subsequently adjourned the trial to November 3, this year.

Immediately after that Asiedu raised his hands to be given the opportunity to speak.

Justice Marfo told him that he would not allow him to speak as she had allowed in previous hearings and that whatever concerns he had should be channeled to his (Asiedu) lawyer.

“I did not bring my ears to listen to you today so whatever you want to say, go and tell your lawyer,” the presiding judge said.

It was after that that the accused person went ‘berserk,' throwing the entire courtroom into disarray, Graphic Online's Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson, who was in the courtroom reported.

Drama

Prosecutors have charged Asiedu and Vincent Bosso with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu has been charged separately with murder and robbery.

The two have pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The case has, however, had its fair share of drama.

Before the trial even commenced, Asiedu’s lawyer, Mr Augustine Obour, made a case for a psychiatric examination to be conducted on him.

The examination, however, revealed that Asiedu was mentally sound to stand trial.

At one point, Asiedu asked the family of Mr Danquah-Adu to forgive him for killing the MP.

“I have now given my life to God; I want to tell the truth so that the MP’s family will forgive me’’ he said.

Murder

Mr Danquah-Adu was murdered in his residence at Shiashie, near Accra, on February 9, 2016.

It is the case of the prosecution that Asiedu and Bosso planned to go on a robbery spree but Bosso decided not to engage in the robbery again and went home.

Asiedu, the prosecution, said went to Shiashie and picked the MP’s house as where to rob.

The prosecution further said in the course of searching for items to steal, Asiedu made noise which woke up the MP.

According to the prosecution, a struggle ensued leading to Asiedu stabbing the MP in the neck and chest, killing him in the process.

