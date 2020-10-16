ModernGhanalogo

16.10.2020 Social News

Mining Equipment Seized From Galamsey Operators On River Offin

By Ayisah Foster | Kumasi
Several barrels of diesel, boats, Chamfan generator and other mining equipment worth thousands of Ghana Cedis have been seized from illegal miners popularly known as Galamsey on the River Offin enclave at Dunkwa-Dominase in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region.

The quipment were seized and burnt by a team from the Small Scale Miners Association of Ghana (SSMAG) in collaboration with the inter-ministerial committee on illegal mining alongside the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI).

The visit was part of daily routine visits to clamp down the activities of illegal mining in the catchment areas.

Dozens of illegal miners were also chased away during the visit.

ModernGhana News understands that Dr Frimpong Boateng supported the Small Scale Miners Association of Ghana with boats, pick-ups, money for fuel to chase out illegal miners who operate on the water bodies and seize all equipment.

The taskforce is currently operating in the Central, Western and Ashanti regions to safeguard land and water bodies from the cruel hands of illegal miners.

