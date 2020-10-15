Court Throw Out EC’s Case Against Ashaiman MP

The Electoral Commission on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 lost its appeal against the decision by an Accra High Court to furnish the MP for Ashaiman with documents related to procurements of new Biometric machines for 2020 elections.

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday by 3:0 decision dismissed the application for stay of execution of the decision of the high court in favor of the MP.

This comes on the heels of similar development at the Human Rights Division of the High Court in Accra weeks ago when the court dismissed an application for stay of execution by the Commission after the court gave judgment in favour of the Ashaiman MP in July.

Ashaiman lawmaker dragged the EC to court in March 2020 for a judicial review when the Electoral Commission declined to provide him information on the Commission’s procurement of a new Biometric Voter Management System (BVMS).

This was after Mr. Ernest Norgbey through his lawyers requested for the documents but was turned down in its request by the EC.

The Commission had said it was unable to provide the information requested due to the unavailability of a fee system determined by Parliament.

---Kasapafm