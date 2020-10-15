ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.10.2020 Disaster

Bagre Dam Caused Floods In Accra—NADMO Boss

By Isaac Obeng
Bagre Dam Caused Floods In Accra—NADMO Boss
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Engineer Eric Nana Agyemang- Prempeh, has revealed that spillage from Burkina Faso Bagre Dam is a contributory factor to the recent flooding in Accra.

"Previously the spillage from the Bagre Dam was flowing at 4-8million gallons per minute but now it's flowing 29million gallons per minute at a very tough speed to Ghana, therefore almost all the rivers in the country are full, so the little rainfall then floods everywhere, he said this during his Visitation to some flood-prone areas in Greater Accra.

This year, NADMO together with the Municipal and District Assemblies dredged most gutters in preparation for the rains but the rivers could not absorb the overflow from the Bagre Dam.

Again, Engineer Agyemang Prempeh, advised those who take advantage of the rain to throw rubbish into the gutter to put a stop to it, because it's also a contributory factor to flooding in Accra.

Together with his Regional Director, Archibold Cobbina, MP for Weija-Gbawe, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah and MP for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Hon. Silvester Tetteh, they visited some victims at the flood-prone areas at Weija- Gbawe and Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom.

During the visit, they consoled the flood victims and promised to make arrangements for relief items to assist them immediately.

1015202085329-8dt2wjivuq-img 20201013 144916 9

Disaster
Powered By Modern Ghana
Disaster Funds Easier To Access With New Web Portal
Bloody Wednesday As Gory Accident Kills 5 Persons At Gomoa Adam
Shiashie Fire Victims Relocated To Amanfrom-Nsawam
Earth Tremor Cause Dumsor In Parts Of Accra, TVs Went Off—Ghanaians Share On Social Media
Bawku: Rainstorm Renders Hundreds Homeless At Kuka-Zuli
Pre-Mix Fuel Seller Injured In Fire Incident
Atebubu: AAMA Supports Disaster Victims
Asawase: ‘Prygia’ Kills Old Woman
Truck Mangles 5 Cars; One Feared Dead
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

There're 98,650 Vacancies In Education, 3,522 In Prison Serv...
13 hours ago

Election 2020: Tension Higher Than Previous Elections – Peac...
15 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line