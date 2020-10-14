LG Unveils OLED Gallery Design TV Series In Ghana

LG Electronics(LG) has unveiled the LG OLED GX series (Gallery Design TV) into the Nigerian market to boost the viewing experience of customers. This new addition is the latest and flagship model from the stable of the electronic brand leader.

It is not just a great TV; LG OLED GX guarantees true decorating versatility that brings elegance and artistry to the living room. It allows home owners to follow their decorating tastes without making compromises.

LG OLED GX integrates seamlessly with any lifestyle, enabling the creation of the desired living space, in spite of preference whether minimalism or bold use of color, traditional or contemporary style, or more.

The GX model is an impressive all-in-on set and the most elegant wall-mountable designs ever seen. The model’s unique style stems from its self-lit technology with over 100 million self-lit sub-pixels to deliver the next level of TV. This feature gives it the deepest blacks, richest colors, and most realistic picture quality.

The new TV has been designed to boost viewing enjoyment, gives more interior design options. It is packed with features that enrich the home entertainment experience, such as Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode, and a diverse selection of streaming apps that supply an amazing array of premium content.

Mr. Vanjamin Kim, General Manager, Home Entertainment TV Division, LG Electronics Electronics West Africa said “In the ‘new normal,’ people are spending the vast majority of their time at home. One of the outcomes of this new situation is that interest in interior decorating has never been higher, especially when it comes to redesigning the living room – the center of daily life in most households. And at the center of most living rooms is the TV, which has undoubtedly become more important of late given its ability to deliver entertainment, information and (albeit virtually) social interaction.

He added that: “The TV is also inextricably linked to one’s décor, with today’s large screen-sizes often forcing design concessions and using up a good deal of space in the process. Helping consumers to achieve decorating freedom – and giving them more room to move– wall-mountable TVs are an interior designer’ dream. A standout example from this growing category is the LG Gallery design TV, sporting the company’s gorgeous Gallery.”

The advanced TV combines a slim form factor that saves space, a minimalist aesthetic that fits with and elevates any decorating style, along with the first-class picture quality and state-of-the-art features LG OLED is known for.

The TV’s understated minimalist design is perfectly at home on any wall, irrespective of texture or color. On top of that, its slender, sophisticated form looks sublime from every angle – as do images displayed on its stunning OLED screen, which uses self-lighting pixels to deliver sumptuous colors and incredible contrast.

One of the most obvious benefits of a wall-mounted TV is the amount of space it opens up in the room itself. Without need for a TV cabinet, shelf or entertainment unit, viewers can unleash the potential of their space in whatever way they choose. LG OLED GX saves even more room than most wall-mountable models as it doesn’t require a separate box –its slender frame cleverly housing all necessary components and its specially-designed wall mount.

According to the Country Manager, Mr. Sejin Im “the flawlessness of its flush-to-the-wall design instantly adds value to your environment, improving flow and fitting in effortlessly with the way you like to live. For enhanced sound, the OLED GX can be paired with the GX sound bar; the perfect audio (and visual) companion to LG’s artistically-inspired Gallery series TVs. The sound bar shares the TV’s minimalist aesthetic and can also be mounted flush to the wall to create a unified, almost sculptural effect. Alternatively, it can be set on a table or shelf if the user so desires. Either way, the elegant combo delivers an exceptional home entertainment experience with excellent sound, superb picture quality and a new level of spatial and stylistic integration.

“There is, of course, another impressive benefit offered by LG’s next-gen TV. And that is its ability to bring movies, TV shows, sports and games to life like never before. The self-lighting pixels of the TV’s OLED panel can be turned on and off individually, resulting in more natural colors, greater contrast and detail so real you can practically touch it.”