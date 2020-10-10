E/R: Naana Jane Climax 5-Day Tour

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, ended her official tour of the Eastern Region today, 9th October 2020.

She began the tour with a visit to the palace of Nana Afrakoma II, Paramount Queen Mother of Akwamuman, where she was received by a mammoth crowd.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also held a fruitful meeting with Queen Mothers from the Eastern Region at Koforidua.

The eminent association of traditional rulers expressed a desire to collaborate with the NDC VicePresidential Candidate to improve the welfare of women and children across the length and breadth of the country, as espoused in the People’s Manifesto.

She assured them that policy proposals to secure economic empowerment for all will be implemented by a new NDC government.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang enjoyed a rousing welcome across all constituencies she visited in the region. Prominent party members hailing from the region, who joined the campaign activities over the 5-day period included the Chairman of the NDC – Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, fmr. High Commissioner to the United Kingdom – Victor Smith, fmr. Minister of Finance – Seth Tekper, Hon. Silas Mensah – National Treasurer of the Party, National Youth Organiser of the NDC – George Opare Addo and Abigail Elorm – Deputy Women’s Organizer.

Mr. Chris Kpodo, another prominent party member also joined the campaign along with the Regional Chairman John Amankrah and other senior regional executives.

The Running Mate’s team includes Hon. Alex Segbefia – Former Health Minister and Deputy Campaign Manager for Election 2020; Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – Former Deputy Education Minister; Hon Abu Kasangbata, A Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister; Ms. Benedicta Lasi – Aide to the Running Mate, Hon. Musah Abdulai, Former MCE for Bawku and Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, A Former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and now Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the Running Mate of the NDC.

About Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the NDC is Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who was Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and the first female Vice-Chancellor of a University in Ghana. She has also served as a Minister of Education, among her numerous internationally acknowledged credentials.