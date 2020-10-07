Council Of State, Diplomatic Corps Commiserate With Rawlings Over Mum's Death

A delegation from the Council of State on Tuesday, 6 October 2020 called on former President Jerry John Rawlings to commiserate with him and his family on the loss of his mother, Victoria Agbotui.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Sereboe II, the Juabenghene.

In his message to the bereaved family, Nana Otuo Sereboe noted that the loss of a mother is a painful experience, stating, however, that, “though you have lost your biological mother, you have a very formidable mother in the person of my sister, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who has stood by you and will continue to stand by you and we also support her to stand by you through thick and thin.”

Like President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Nana Otuo Sereboe confessed that when he lost his mother, he temporarily forgot he was a chief and wept like a baby.

He recalled the former President sending the then-Chairman of the Council of State, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, to mourn with him in New Juabeng.

“That action really touched my heart, so, it is probably ordained that I should also mourn with you in the position that I honourably occupy as Chairman of the Council of State.

“We want to assure you that we will be with you in all the activities marking Madam Agbotui’s funeral. Take heart as the Lord is with you and will always be with you,” the traditional leader told President Rawlings and his family.

Also present to offer their condolences to former President Rawlings was the Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Accra, Christopher Lamora.

Mr Lamora told President Rawlings and his family that he was conveying the condolences of Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan, the government and people of the United States and the Embassy on the loss of Madam Agbotui.

“I do wish her safe passage, perfect peace and all of you, comfort. I learnt from a former Deputy Head of Mission that your mother showed a passion for taking care of the less fortunate. She left a lasting legacy,” Mr Lamora said.

Members of the Diplomatic Corps led by its Dean, Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, Claudia Turbay Quintero, also called on the former President to express their condolences.

Ambassador Quintero was accompanied by Ambassador Dr Aisa Kirabo Kacyira of Rwanda, Namibian Ambassador to Ghana, Charles Josob, Japanese Ambassador Tsutomu Himeno, Ambassador of the European Union, Diana Acconcia, Abdulfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsattari of the State of Palestine and Kenyan Ambassador to Ghana, Eliphas Mugendi Barine.

The Graphic Communications Group, led by its Managing Director, Ato Afful, also expressed their sympathies to the former President and his family and pledged their “support to ensure a fitting send off for Madam Agbotui.”

Mr Afful was accompanied by the Editor of The Graphic, Kobby Asmah; Franklin Sowah, Director of Marketing and Sales; Charles Amoako, Director Technical; and Yvonne Aryee of Corporate Communications.

The National Democratic Party, led by its General Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, also called on the former President and his family to convey their condolences.

The Stool Father of the Anlo State and Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the funeral, Ambassador Dan Abodakpi, welcomed all the delegations and expressed the profound gratitude of the family to all for their show of solidarity and commiseration.

He confirmed that the funeral of Madam Agbotui will take place at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday, 24 October 2020 after which the body will be conveyed to Dzelukope for interment .