These Secessionists, We’ll Deal With Them – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says the government will adequately deal with secessionist groups making claims for an independent state within the country.

This is the first time the President is publicly commenting on the matter since reports of the groups’ violent actions in the Volta Region began this year.

He said he trusts in the ability of the country's security and intelligence agencies to stop such threats and clamp down on activities of the secessionists.

“It is just a handful of people; these secessionists. We will deal with them. I have no doubt about it but there is no value for this country if I start making hysterical statements. I trust the security agencies, the armed forces, the police, I trust their leadership and intelligence agencies and I know they are all working very hard to make sure that this matter is dealt with as quickly as possible,” Nana Akufo-Addo said in an interview on Hello FM in Kumasi on Wednesday.

The government is currently holding 34 persons believed to be members of a separatist group that blocked the Juapong–Accra, and Sogakope–Accra main roads, raided police stations and stole some state assets last Friday.

One person was later reported dead during security personnel's attempts to try and restore order to the area.

On Tuesday dawn, it was reported that some Homeland Study Foundation members attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC), beating up drivers and setting ablaze some buses.

Police presence has since been intensified in the areas concerned but a section of the population has criticized the government over its failure to prevent such developments.

The government through the Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister have indicated that the groups and their actions are “criminal” and the state trusts the security agencies to deal with them.

Oppong Nkrumah has also stated that the country's security agencies have worked hard to foil more complicated attacks planned by the groups including compromising the Akosombo and Akuse dams as well as setting the Ho market on fire.

