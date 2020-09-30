What Sort Of Unfinished Business Does Mahama Have At The Jubilee House?--Karbo Quizzes

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Abaayifa Karbo, has disclosed that he finds it very difficult to understand why ex-President Mahama is worrying himself to return to the Presidency, Jubilee House.

He further stressed that, the ex-President has nothing more to offer Ghanaians as he did all he could within the four years that he was in power, a performance which he rates as abysmal by all standards.

He disclosed this when he addressed persons from the informal sector at Seventh-Day Adventist Church at Mataheko as part of four-day tour of Vice President Bawumia to the Greater Accra Region.

“I say if John Mahama left any of his belongings at the Jubilee House after he was defeated in the 2016 election, he should tell me so I go and pick it up for him. He has no business going back to the Jubilee House. I don’t know why he’s worrying himself spending his resources and energy wanting to return to the Presidency. Ghanaians rejected him resoundingly and that remains.

What at all did he do right in power that he wants Ghanaians to give him the opportunity to return? Our woes as a country should be blamed on ex-President Mahama, he went for huge loans but a large amount of them was misappropriated and not used for the intended purposes.”

Anthony Karbo believes Mr Mahama will be engaging in an exercise in futility if he contests in the 2020 election and his defeat will be grand.

NDC Flagbearer was beaten in the 2016 elections resoundingly by then three-time lucky NPP Flagbearer Nana Akufo Addo who polled 5,716,026 as against Mr. Mahama’s 4,713, 277 votes.