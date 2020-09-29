Africa Education Watch Impresses Upon Gov't To Postpone October School Reopening

Listen to article

Educational-oriented civil society group, Africa Education Watch is impressing on the ruling government to postpone the reopening of schools from 5th October 2020.

It would be recalled that the President in his last COVID-19 Measure updates announced the reopening of schools for Junior High Schools Form 2 and their Senior High Schools counterparts.

According to the group, they are concerned about recent threats by some armed secessionist groups attacking communities,

Here is the FULL STATEMENT:

POSTPONE OCTOBER SCHOOL REOPENING

In the past few days, Ghana has been terrified with news of various armed secessionist groups attacking communities, innocent citizens, and security personnel in parts of the Volta Region.

Schools have always been targeted by such rebel groups across Africa, especially in Nigeria and Cameroon where armed separatist groups have murdered many students and teachers in recent times.

The decision by the government to re-open Junior High and Senior High Schools on 5th October 2020 must be urgently reconsidered to save the lives of students, teachers, and non-teaching staff in some 1,400 public and private JHS and SHS in the Volta Region.

Very sincerely,

Asare KOFI

Executive Director

Attention:

The Hon. Minister of Education, Accra.

The Director-General, Ghana Education Service.