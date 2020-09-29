ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.09.2020 Education

Africa Education Watch Impresses Upon Gov't To Postpone October School Reopening

By Kofi Asare || Executive Director, Africa Education Watch
Africa Education Watch Impresses Upon Gov't To Postpone October School Reopening
Listen to article

Educational-oriented civil society group, Africa Education Watch is impressing on the ruling government to postpone the reopening of schools from 5th October 2020.

It would be recalled that the President in his last COVID-19 Measure updates announced the reopening of schools for Junior High Schools Form 2 and their Senior High Schools counterparts.

According to the group, they are concerned about recent threats by some armed secessionist groups attacking communities,

Here is the FULL STATEMENT:

POSTPONE OCTOBER SCHOOL REOPENING

In the past few days, Ghana has been terrified with news of various armed secessionist groups attacking communities, innocent citizens, and security personnel in parts of the Volta Region.

Schools have always been targeted by such rebel groups across Africa, especially in Nigeria and Cameroon where armed separatist groups have murdered many students and teachers in recent times.

The decision by the government to re-open Junior High and Senior High Schools on 5th October 2020 must be urgently reconsidered to save the lives of students, teachers, and non-teaching staff in some 1,400 public and private JHS and SHS in the Volta Region.

Very sincerely,

Asare KOFI

Executive Director

Attention:

The Hon. Minister of Education, Accra.

The Director-General, Ghana Education Service.

Education
Powered By Modern Ghana
Schools Have Always Been A Target, Postpone October Reopening Of Schools — Africa Edu Watch
Agogo Presbyterian Women's College Of Education Inducts 17th Principal Into Office
Napo Swears In KNUST Council
"Enough Of Submission Of Documents; Pay Teachers Their Legacy Arrears!!"
9 New Model Schools To Be Completed By End Of 2020 – Napo
3rd Phase Of Disinfection:  Queens Girls’  Headmistress Cries For Help
School Heads Advocate For Quarterly Disinfection Exercise
50 Students Benefit From MTN Bright Scholarship Awards
Volta Region: Disinfection Exercise Begins In Senior High Schools
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Volta Militants: Akufo-Addo Should'nt Pretend As If He's Una...
40 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Commends Otumfuo For Releasing 150-acre Land For ...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line