We’ll Develop Zongos With Schools Not Mortuaries – Bawumia Jabs Mahama

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has mocked the former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto promise of facilitating the establishment of morgues in accordance with Islamic customs and practices.

He said the Akufo-Addo government since assumption of office has contributed immensely to improving the lives of people in Zongo communities.

Speaking at the conference of the national council of Fulani chiefs, Dr Bawumia says people in Zongo communities deserve education and not mortuaries.

“We are going to build a model senior high school in the Zongo community in every region, so we will start with 16 model SHSs so that our children will have an opportunity to attend those schools. That will be the start for next year. Our policy is not one Zongo, one mortuary, we are not thinking of mortuary. We are thinking of schools – we want to develop our Zongos with schools and not mortuary.”

The NDC stated in its 2020 manifesto that it will construct the mortuaries in accordance with Islamic customs and practices and collaborate with the Ministry for Health to set up focal teams responsible for procedures that comply with Islamic customs in all state morgues.

But the announcement has been met with varied positions within the political discourse.

According to the NDC, its promise to facilitate the establishment of morgues across Zongo communities was a demand by residents during the party's consultation ahead of the compilation of its manifesto.

The party says key Islamic leaders and scholars have already endorsed the need for separate morgues for their people.

---citinewsroom