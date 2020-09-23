ModernGhanalogo

23.09.2020 General News

Students Loan Trust Disburse GH¢1.7m To Students

Kingsly AgyemangKingsly Agyemang
The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has disbursed GH¢1.7million to some 1,493 students to cater for their minor educational cost.

The money released this week brings total amount of money disbursed to beneficiaries of the scheme to GH¢48.6million for the 2019/2020 academic year.

“The Students Loan Trust Fund wished to announce to its beneficiaries and the general public that a further amount of GH¢ 1.7million has been released to 1,492 students this week, ” the statement released by the Trust Fund indicated.

It said the schedule for further payment will be announced in due course.

—Daily Guide

