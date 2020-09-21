ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.09.2020 Social News

Tamale Central Hospital Ask Patients To Go Home Over Strike

Tamale Central Hospital Ask Patients To Go Home Over Strike
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

It was a frustrating and sorrowful moment on Monday morning at the Tamale Central Hospital, when patients on admission were discharged, because nurses and other allied health workers began their national strike.

All the wards at the Tamale Central Hospital remained empty and new patients were returned.

Some relatives were seen lifting their patients from the wards onto tricycles to leave the hospital's premises, while others waited on the premises thinking about where to send their sick relatives.

A young boy, who came to pick his father, who was in serious pain, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that "I do not know what to do now. I will just take him home."

The GNA also observed three relatives trying to revive their sick relatives, an elderly man, through a pulmonary resuscitation procedure.

At the Tamale Teaching Hospital, patients remained on admission although nurses were not at post.

Nurses, midwives and other allied health workers began a nationwide strike on Monday in line with the directives from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association to demand better conditions of service.

---GNA

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Catechist Remanded For Defrauding Queen Of Amakye-Bare
Pregnant Women Turned Away At Chuchuliga Health Centre Over Nationwide Strike
Yeji: Police Kill Robber In Gun Battle, Three Others Escape
Nurses Strike: Patients At Sandema Hospital Stranded Over Nationwide Strike
Nigeria To Castrate Rapists
How Residents, Eye Witnesses Ignored Accident Victims, Stole GH₵500,000 Fom Bullion Van
Kasoa: Tipper Truck Drivers Threaten Strike Over High Cost Of Quarry Materials
Nurses, Midwives Begin Nationwide Strike Today
CHAG In Bed With MoH, Other Stakeholders — Lawyers For Striking Nurses
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

More NDC Mortuaries For Zongos Misleading – Mahama
1 hour ago

Mahama Tours Bono Region
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line