Footballer Godfred Donsah To Set Up Charity Foundation

Ghanaian International footballer, Godfred Donsah who plays for Bologna FC, an Italian top-flight Club, is setting up his charity, the Godfred Donsah Foundation in the country.

Using his personal challenges as a great motivating factor for young people and providing pathways for youth development, the charity will focus on four strategic pillars: Sport and Social Inclusion, Health and Wellbeing, Safer and Stronger Communities and Skills and Training Programmes.

To be based in Sunyani, the foundation would also provide ‘Walk-In and Drop-In services’ and offer youth counselling, ICT training, business development skills and employable skill training to prepare the youth for employment.

In an interview from his base in Bologna Italy, the budding midfielder said: “The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) is an inclusive agenda and believe sport, including football, has proven to be a cost-effective and flexible tool in promoting peace and developmental objectives”.

The Ghana international said he believed he could also use the foundation to sell and help the nation to achieve the Global Goal 3 and 4 of ensuring healthy lives and promote well-being for all and ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all respectively.

The 'Donsah League' will also provide coaching and mentorship opportunities for the youth through football training, he said.

He explained he had secured a-40-footer container with sporting goods, hospital equipment, educational materials and other learning materials which he would distribute to schools and communities during the winter transfer window when he visits the country in December, this year, during which time the foundation would also be officially launched.

“All children will also have the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential through excellent education and provision of better health care and contribute to all aspects of life,” he added.