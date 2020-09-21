Deal With Insecurity, Honour Nkrumah’s Vision — PPP

Listen to article

Read Full Statement Below;

21st September, 2020

For Immediate Release

HAPPY KWAME NKRUMAH MEMORIAL DAY - PPP

We join all Ghanaians in commemorating the 111th Birthday of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the man who made the greatest sacrifice in our struggle for independence from colonial rule.

In remembrance of this auspicious day, we urge the youth of Ghana to reflect on the varied legacies and actions of our forebears that have left for us today not only infrastructural development, but also, the sense of discipline, support for local industry, commitment to high standards, and the history and culture that nourishes us.

One important milestone, worthy of praise was Nkrumah’s Accelerated Development Plan for Education, which produced many brilliant professionals across the political divide because it was free for all.

As we celebrate this day, let us count our blessings and stand proud by striving to curb corruption, bolster the economy, consolidate democratic governance, deal with insecurity and honour Nkrumah’s vision to industrialize the nation with Ghanaians at the commanding heights of the economy.

May we never forget that governments will come and go, but citizens will always remain the ultimate foundation of what is real and worthy.

We wish all Ghanaians a Happy Founders Day celebration!

Awake Ghana!

Signed:

Paa Kow Ackon

National Secretary