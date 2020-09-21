ModernGhanalogo

21.09.2020

Kasoa: Tipper Truck Drivers Threaten Strike Over High Cost Of Quarry Materials

Tipper drivers at Kasoa have embarked on a strike today Monday, September 21, until government intervenes to reduce the price of quarry materials in the area.

The drivers say the cost of the materials produced by Chinese companies has increased astronomically thereby affecting their finances.

Last Friday, the tipper drivers at Kasoa demonstrated over the development.

Despite the demonstration, they say they are yet to hear from stakeholders.

Speaking to Citi News, the national chairman of the National Tipper Drivers Association, Abdul Inussah, said: “Every three to four days, they increase our prices for us. It will be difficult for us to convey the message to our customers. When you take the money and get to the site, you cannot even buy the stones and deduct the transportation from it”

“We have spoken to them [company] and even sent them to the Minerals Commission, yet they go the way they want and tell us to go to the government. So today, every driver is putting their vehicle down until we hear something from the government,” he added.

The Chairman called on the President and the Transport Minister to intervene to save their businesses.

---citinewsroom

