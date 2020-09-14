Contempt Case Against Ken Agyapong Adjourned To September 18th

An Accra High Court today Monday 14th September 2020, adjourned a contempt case involving the MP for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The court was forced been forced to adjourn the case because of the inability of Mr. Agyapong to appear in court due to the failure of the registrar of the court to personally serve him.

According to the judge, efforts by the court to serve the MP personally as required in cases of contempt proved futile.

The judge, Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni, explained that the court summons was sent to the office of Kennedy Agyapong and to the clerk to Parliament but was unable to reach him personally.

Justice Wuni, therefore, issued an order of substituted service, directing that the court summons be pasted on the notice board of the High Court and the Hollywood building which houses Net 2 TV and Oman FM.

The case will be recalled on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Mr Agyapong, allegedly made a statement deemed contemptuous in the case in which Susan Bandoh and Christopher Akuetteh Kotei had sued him, one Ibrahim Jaja, Nana Yaw Duodu aka Sledge, and the Inspector General of Police in a land dispute.

On a show aired on Net2 TV, the MP is said to have “scandalised and threatened” the court.

The Chief Justice was petitioned to take action against Mr. Agyapong because of the comments.

The petition was written by one, Sulemana Issifu, who described Mr. Agyapong's conduct as “monumental impunity against the courts.”

---CitiNewsRoom