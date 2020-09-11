Three Thousand School Children Benefit From 2020 ReadCamp Program

A total of 3,000 school children have benefitted from the 2020 Readcamp program organized by the Mother of All Nations Foundation with support from Mobraz Farms.

The Readcamp program is one of many projects undertaken by the Mother of All Nations Foundation aimed at transforming the lives of young people in vulnerable communities.

Started in 2015, the Readcamp program has continued this year even in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

With school children staying at home, the non-governmental organization with the help of volunteers reached out to kids in their various homes to assist in improving their reading skills, writing skills, and internet surfing skills as well.

On the closing day of the program which started on August 18, and ended on Thursday, September 10, 2020, as many as 3,000 vulnerable school children have benefited.

A total of 2,000 of the children are based in the Greater Accra Region from Madina Zongo, Madina Central, Pantang village, and from Danfa.

The remaining 1,000 children who had the opportunity of receiving learning materials and being assisted to improve their literacy from this year’s program are from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking to Modernghana News on the sidelines of the climaxing of Readcamp 2020 at Mount Moriah Church Danfa, Abdul Hakeem Nuhu who is the Communications Director for Mother of All Nations Foundation explained how they pulled off this year’s program in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We redefined the Readcamp because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Initially what we do is we have a meeting point in each target community where we gather these children and then our volunteer facilitators engage with these children.

“But because of the Coronavirus pandemic we re-strategized and now the volunteers meet up with these young learners in their various households in order to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19”, Hakeem Buhu noted.

Addressing some of the school children who have been part of this year’s Readcamp, Rev Daniel Aryee who is the head pastor at Mount Moriah Church Danfa encouraged them to love reading and stay away from unproductive activities to ensure they become successful in life.

“Reading gives us knowledge. When we read we acquire knowledge and we do say that knowledge is power. So you have knowledge in the sense that you will be able to achieve whatever you want to achieve in life.

“But it comes from reading so children and those who are here this morning if you want to be at the top the most important tool that you need to acquire is the act of reading”, the clergy advised

For Mr. Abdulai Salia who represented Mobraz, it has been a delight for his outfit to sponsor this year’s program and they are elated it has successfully impacted the lives of thousands of vulnerable people.

He further revealed that Mobraz farms remain committed to playing a part in future projects and will not shy away from Corporate Social responsibilities that help children’s education.

Other dignitaries that graced the closing ceremony of this year’s Readcamp include the Mantse of Danfa, Nii Dzane Tsure Brempong IV, as well as the Chief Imam of Madina West Central Mosque.

They encouraged the school children to continue learning while also commending the Mother of all nations for the initiative.

Through interactions with some of the school children and volunteers of the program, it was obvious the COVID edition of Readcamp has immensely helped the kids with studies.