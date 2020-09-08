National Science & Maths Quiz To Introduce Maiden ‘AirtelTigo Highest Scorer Award’

Accra, 08 September 2020 - As part of its commitment to supporting education as a key enabler of development, telecom operator AirtelTigo is supporting this year’s National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ), the biggest academic competition in the country.

As a key partner, AirtelTigo and Primetime Limited, the organizers of the competition will introduce the “AirtelTigo Highest Scorer Award” to this year’s competition to reward schools with the highest score of the day from the preliminary to the finale.

“The National and Science Math Quiz is a laudable initiative and we hope that our contribution to this academic competition will go a long way towards grooming future engineers, teachers, entrepreneurs and leaders of tomorrow,” said the Chief Human Resource Officer at AirtelTigo, Eric Adadevoh.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare expressed her gratitude to AirtelTigo, adding that the support will enable them to run the competition.

This year, the competition will run from 8th September to 8th October 2020. The competition will be live on television besides social media platforms of both AirtelTigo and National Science and Maths.

