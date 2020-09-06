Media General Group CEO Urges Graduates To Be Proactive And Solution-Oriented

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, Ghana’s leading Media Company, Beatrice Agyemang Abbey, has urged graduates to be proactive and solution-oriented as they make their entry into the job market.

A celebrated media personality, she made the call during her speech as the Guest Speaker at the fourth session of the twelfth congregation of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra on Saturday 5th September 2020.

She said “you must be in control and cause the unthinkable positives to happen, rather than just adjusting to situations that retard the progress of the organization and firm. Such a mindset will help you minimize challenges by blocking all avenues available to competition to create dynamic strategies that will enable you to take command of your space and be that sought-after industry genius”.

According to her, it is important to learn to defuse potential challenges before they evolve to become internal and external threats and problems for the business. She stressed on the need to take ownership of your problems and have the inclination that you are the only antidote to them.

“Avoid the victim’s mentality and blame game which will prevent you from being proactive and productive. At the workplace, never feel victimized. Most frequently, you might be under the spotlight because your manager or supervisor might be challenging you to get the best out of you. Stand up to the task”, she added.

The University of Professional Studies is a progressive public institution that has over the last five decades produced some of the best professionals who currently hold key positions in Ghana and around the world.