Two Arrested For Mfensi Murder

Two people have been arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command over the alleged murder of a 23-year-old caretaker of a poultry farm at Mfensi, near Abuakwa.

The police are holding the suspects — Hamidu Mumuni, 29, and Issah Bawa Osman, 35 — because they said preliminary investigations showed that they attacked Emmanuel Tabiri, the caretaker, at Mfensi on Thursday, July 30, leading to his death.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi yesterday, the Regional Police Commander, COP Kwasi Mensah Duku, said Hamidu Mumuni was first picked up from his hideout and he later led the police to arrest Issah Bawa Osman at his residence.

A search conducted in Hamidu Mumuni's room revealed one single barrel gun, one locally manufactured pistol, one short gun, together with 13 live cartridges and one empty cartridge.

He said the weapons were being sent to the police crime laboratory for examination and a duplicate docket forwarded to the Attorney General's (AG) Department for advice.

Bantama Case

The Regional Commander also said the police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a warden of the Bantama Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church.

The suspect, Kwame Precious Mintah, popularly called Soso, was arrested at Ashtown, a suburb of Kumasi, where he was hiding.

The deceased, Mark Amofa, was sent by the church to withdraw money from the Bantama branch of Ecobank and was attacked by four armed robbers on separate motorbikes.

They succeeded in robbing him of an amount of GH¢4,730 and later shot him dead. COP Duku said the suspect had admitted his involvement in the crime.

He further disclosed that police were searching for other suspects involved in the crime which occurred on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

---Daily Guide