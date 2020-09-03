Ghana's Active Cases Now 856

Ghana's active cases is now 856 as of September 1.

Deaths were 280, with cumulative cases around 44,713 after 55 new cases were recorded.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye announced this to the media on Thursday, September 3.

He noted that some 43,577 persons have been discharged.

He said the new cases were record in 15 districts across four regions.

According to him, the Eastern Region had 21 of the new cases from three districts namely Lower Manya Krobo, Kwahu West and Yilo Krobo.

He said Greater Accra recorded 20 new cases from five districts including Ayawaso West.

He stated that the remaining 12 regions of Ghana reported no new cases, adding that the new cases were recorded between August 31 and September 1.