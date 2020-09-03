Child Protection Remains Gov't’s Top Priorities — Gender Minister

Gender Minister Hon. Cynthia Morrison has assured that government through the ministry will continue with Tthe community engagements to ensure the protection of children from harm’s way.

According to her, government will ensure the rights of children are captured in every sphere of their development.

She mentioned during the commemoration of this year’s National Children’s Day, a celebration under the theme “5 Years of Implementing the Child and Family Welfare Policy (CFWP); the Achievements, Challenges and the Way forward."

The policy seeks to establish a well-structured and coordinated child and family welfare system that promotes the wellbeing of children, prevent and protect children from harm.

According to the minister, changing societal attitudes towards children through effective community engagement is a key area of focus of the policy. “To ensure uniformity in message delivery on child protection across sectors a toolkit for community engagement was developed and being implemented by stakeholders.”

She said, 5years of implementing the CFWP has seen advance strides in the protection of rights of children and that, the ministry with support from it partners last year established the National Children’s Parliament with 120 representatives of children from all over the country.

"Again, there is an ongoing process to the Children’s Act, the Juvenile Justice Act to address current child protection issues faced in the country. Also, other legislation in the areas of child online protection, early childhood development, persons with disability and social protection are far advance to better protect children and families."

She disclosed that an Integrated Social Services Programme is currently being piloted in 60 districts across the country for children, families and vulnerable adults to consolidate the relevant health, education and justice system.

Ag. Director, Department of Children, Mrs Florence Ayisi Quartey in an address said, the celebration seeks to create awareness on the need for the general public to act now to protect children from teenage pregnancy, human trafficking and other forms of abuse amidst COVID-19 in Ghana throughout the country.

She noted that the human trafficking secretariat organized community dialogue with 140 community members in Komenda, Edina, Eguafo Municipal Assembly on the prevention of human trafficking, prevention of teenage pregnancy, COVID-1 prevention among others.