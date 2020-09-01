ModernGhanalogo

01.09.2020 Social News

Ga East Supports Homowo Celebrations

By Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman || PRO GEMA
LISTEN

The Ga East Municipal Assembly GEMA Abokobi has presented food items and cash amounts to the traditional authorities in the municipality towards the celebration of Homowo.

The items, which included bags of maize, gallons of palm oil, canned minerals, among others, and an undisclosed amount of money, were presented by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, supported by the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr Matthew Tay, at Abokobi.

She expressed gratitude to the traditional authorities in the municipality for their unflinching support for her administration and urged them to unite behind the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his quest for a second term in office to advance the transformational agenda he is pursuing.

She also appealed to the Chiefs to promote good sanitation practices and help the Assembly to curb uncontrolled development which are "critical causes of flooding and climate change menace".

