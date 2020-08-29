NDC's Scribe Reiterates Mahama’s Commitment To Legalise Okada Business When Voted Into Office

The Lower Manya Krobo Constituency Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr. Fredrick Kofi Atenas has reiterated the NDC’s commitment to legalize the motorcycle business when John Dramani Mahama is voted into office in January 2021.

Mr Atenas reiterated this call after interacting with some motorcycle operators also known as okada at his residence in Agormanya yesterday.

Speaking with the group in a relaxing chair, the secretary has assured them of the NDC’s commitment to commercialize the operation of the business with a legal backing when the party assumes office devoid of the usual police harassment in the area.

He said the NDC’s leadership in the area was resolved to protect the group from any arbitrary arrest from the police which according to him has a propensity

of hindering their operations but was quick to caution them against the overspending and non-use of the helmet in their work.

This, he hinted that the member of parliament of the area, Hon. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, would be meeting and interacting with them as an association shortly. Adding that the NDC’s was ready to have their presidential candidate, John Mahama and his running mate, prof. Jane Nana-Opoku Agymang to interact with them whenever they were in the constituency

Meanwhile, the Okada group has enumerated some challenges they faced in their every day’s work namely; the insurance covering them, fuel price hike, among others.

The presidential candidate of the NDC has earlier made his intention known to Ghanaians the move to legalize the okada operation as a campaign promise some few weeks ago. This campaign promise has since generated ongoing debate in the public space over the operation of this group among the citizenry.

Politicians, some civil society group, the media and some public institutions were not left out in expressing their view on the matter.

Present at the meeting were the following from NDC’s constituency youth wing; Adams Suleiman and others.

Story by Kodjo Evans, Odumase-Krobo