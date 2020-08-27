ModernGhanalogo

27.08.2020

Tension Brews At Budumburam Over Killing Of Alleged Police Informant
30-year-old Kwabena Sakyi has been stabbed to death in broad daylight by a suspected Cameroonian over suspicions that he is a Police informant at Gomoa Budumburam (Liberia Camp) in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

According to reports gathered, the suspect’s closeness with the Police in the area has led to suspicions that he provides information about residents to the security agency.

Residents have since besieged the St Gregory Catholic Hospital after the suspected Cameroonian who is currently at large from the facility was also admitted over severe injuries.

Police personnel at the Budumburam station have so far taken over the entire Facility.

More details soon…

