Roads Minister Cut Sod For Rehabilitation Of Tema industrial-Kpone Road

Mr Amoako Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, has break ground for the rehabilitation of the 7.2 kilometer Tema Industrial Area to Kpone link road.

Mr Attah said the existing single carriageway collector road would be widened to a 2x2 dual carriageway with improved drainage systems adding that the first two kilometers within the heavy industrial zone would have a concrete surface while the remaining five would be asphaltic.

He said a wholly owned Ghanaian M/S Joshob Company Limited would build the road within 24 months after winning an open competitive tender.

“The main objective of the project include improvement of the capacity and riding quality of the road, reduction of traveling times between communities, ensure safety of commuters and other road users, improve drainage on the road”, he said.

He disclosed that the ongoing concrete road construction of the Tema Steel Works to the Nestle factory was about 70 per cent complete and it would be commissioned by November this year.

He said other critical projects including partial reconstruction of selected roads ongoing within the Tema Metropolitan area and Tema West Municipality were 30 per cent complete while other roads were also between 20 to 57 per cent completed in the two areas.

Mr Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, expressed gratitude to the Ministry for remembering the people of Tema and Kpone, saying the road served many companies and commuters.

Mr Ashitey appealed to the contractor to do a good job and within time and asked that they employed the local youth on the project.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, in a welcoming address, reiterated the importance of rehabilitating the road and invited investors to invest in Tema and Kpone.

Mr Daniel Titus Glover, Member of Parliament for Tema East, Mr. Solomon Tettey Appiah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive, and Mr. Hopeson Adorye, Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone-Katamanso all lauded the good works of the government.

