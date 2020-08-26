U/W: Suspected Highway Robber Shot To Death At Wa

A young man suspected to be a highway robber was on Monday, August 24, shot to death in Wa in the Upper West Region.

The Upper West Regional Police Command in a statement said the incident happened at 2:33 am when a Police Officer onboard Hyundai Bus with registration number AW 6036-12 was escorting a number of vehicles from Axil base at Swaia in the Savannah Region to Wa as a routine duty.

“On reaching a section of the road at Piisi, a small community near SD Dombo University in Wa, the unmasked young man emerged from the nearby bush with a locally manufactured shotgun and signalled them to stop with a flashlight.”

“The said young man attempted robbing them of their belongings and in the process, he was fired, fell unconscious and was rushed to the Wa Municipal Hospital but was pronounced dead”, the statement signed by the Upper West Regional Public Affairs Officer, Inspector Gideon O. Boateng noted.

The body has since been deposited at the same Hospital Mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.

