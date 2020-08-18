World Vision International-Ghana Support 200 PWD's In Tempane District

Some 200 People Living with Disabilities has received support from the World Vision International, Ghana (WVI) to improve their livelihood condition during the Covid19 pandemic.

The support comes with fertilizer, assorted food items and Covid19 personal prevention equipment such as face mask, sanitizers and soap to help them observed the Covid19 protocols among there things.

Mr Justice Tiigah, Food Security Officer at WVI in the Bawku West Cluster, Zebilla of the Bawku West District said it was part of efforts in promoting quality living conditions of PWDs who re more vulnerable in this hard times.

Mr Tiigah noted that, WVI is a Christian humanitarian, relief, development, and advocacy organization

dedicated to working with the most vulnerable children, their families, and communities to overcome poverty.

Mr Tiigah was speaking during a presentation of farm inputs such as fertilizer among other things to some PWDs in the Tempane Districts in the Upper East Region where the organization operates.

He indicated that the organization has over the year's intervene in the areas of Household Food Security and Resilience, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) with Child Protection, Faith, and Development as the cross-cutting theme to ensuring everyone experience life in all its fullness.

Mr Rexford Bugri, Cluster Manager at the WVI presented the items and mentioned that considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihood of the rural poor, WVI Ghana, through its Food Security and Resilience Technical Programme conducted a rapid assessment to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected agricultural value chains and the welfare of farmers such as PWDs.

He said the study concluded indicates that 80% of smallholder farmers into maize, rice, sorghum, and soybean in Garu and Tempane Districts were indeed affected.

According to him, most of these farmers were unable to work effectively and provide for their children upkeep as a result of a loss of income by households. Again, farmers' purchasing power has reduced and are now finding it difficult to procure timely farm input to support this year's farming season.

Mr. Bugri mentioned that in responding appropriately with an intervention that will benefit project beneficiaries, supported the PWDs with farm inputs such as certified seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals, farm Inputs like cutlass among other things to aid in this year's farming activities, which contributes to Objective 3 of World Vision's national COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan.

Mr Ibrahim Jamal-Deen Tempane District Director of Agriculture pointed out that the the items had come at the right time and would serve as a motivated to boost food security in the area.

Mr Jamal-Deem assured the commitment of the district department of agriculture of its support to supervise the Beneficiaries in the use of farm inputs in order to increase food production during harvest.

He commended the WVI for the support and urged the farmers to make good use of the items so as to improve their livelihood condition.