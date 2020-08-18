CODA Donates Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers To Greater Accra Association Of Assembly Members

The Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib on Monday, 17th August 2020 on behalf of the Authority donated five thousand (5,000) pieces of facemasks and one hundred and fifty (150) bottles of hand sanitizers to the Greater Accra Association of Assembly Members (GAAM) to help in the fight against the Covid19 pandemic.

According to the CEO, the Authority has taken this initiative to help in curbing the spread of the virus. He said the Authority is distributing facemasks and hand sanitizers across the Coastal Development Zone which is made up of one hundred and nine (109) constituencies under the six (6) regions.

He advises the assembly members to continue to educate their constituents within their respective assembly areas to keep observing the safety protocols by frequent hand washing with soap, use of hand sanitizers and the mandatory wearing of facemask in order to stay alive for the nation.

He promises that the Authority will continue to render its support in order to achieve economic and social development in the Coastal Development Zone.

He took the opportunity to motivate the assembly members to ensure that they work very assiduously by ensuring that their environments are always clean enough to help in the realization of the President’s initiative by making the city the cleanest.

The President of GAAM, Hon Moses Abor thanked the CEO for coming to their aid with the PPEs at time assembly members needed them most.

He promises that they will ensure that the PPEs get to the grassroots for their protection against the virus. He also applauded the effort of the CEO and appealed to other agencies to also come to their aid to enable them help the needy in their various communities. Mandela Wiafe, Assembly Member for Trobu Electoral Area expressed his gratitude to CODA for the support rendered to them.

He explains that they the assembly members are the ones who work directly with the people at the grassroots and for that matter would appeal that they are supported with more PPEs to be distributed to their constituents since we are not in normal times.