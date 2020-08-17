International Youth Day: NRYN Organises Capacity Building Forum For Young People in Kpeni

The Northern Regional Youth Network (NRYN) has organised a capacity-building forum as part of their activities to mark the International Youth Day celebration.

The initiative which engaged young people of Kpeni, a rural community in the Sagnarigu Municipality on issues of problem-solving for community development was supported by YELF-Ghana.

The engagement seeks to inspire young people in this community to analyze challenges facing them and find solutions by effectively engaging stakeholders and duty bearers.

The forum tackled topics ranging from Positive Youth Activism, Role of Young People in Peaceful Elections, and Youth Engagement for local and Global Action, the THEME of this year's International Youth Day.

Young people of Kpeni shared their challenges which included youth unemployment, young people unable to further their education beyond SHS and poor nature of the community road.

They lamented that Iddrisu Awulatu, a final year JHS pupil missed her science and Basic Design and Technology mock paper as she could not cross the road because it was cut off by rain.

They added lack of hospital facilities in the community is making access to health care a challenge.

On youth unemployment, Zakaria Hawa wished a vocational training center could be sighted within the Kpeni community so young people can learn.

According to Yakubu Muawiya, the spokesperson of the young people of Kpeni, they are very excited and feel empowered by the education given by the members of the NRYN.

He stated that young people of Kpeni are ever ready for the empowerment given to them and would take their destiny into their own hands, they will mobilize themselves into one united group of young people and carry out activities for the benefit of the whole of Kpeni.

"We will also engage stakeholders and duty bearers to find solutions to the numerous challenges facing young people and the community of Kpeni as a whole".

The regional convener of the NRYN Mr. Inusah Mohammed in his closing remarks urged young people of Kpeni to advocate for peaceful elections before, during, and after the 2020 elections.

He also urged them to be motivated by their vision and never give up no matter the challenges that come their way.